Victoria Beckham hints surprise Spice Girls performance The fashion designer could step back into her little Gucci dress

Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, has given Spice Girls fans some hope after teasing the possibility of an appearance on stage during the highly-anticipated tour. The 44-year-old, who opted out of joining Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner on the tour in order to focus on her fashion empire, hinted at a possible surprise appearance when she takes her children to see the shows later this year. "It was great to travel the world and be with my best friends, have fun, and really spread the girl power message," she shared on Good Morning America. "For me now it's still about that, but it’s about empowering women through fashion."

Despite admitting it was "difficult to say no" to the reunion, Victoria insists she will forever "be a Spice Girl". She explained: "I'm so proud of everything I achieved and I'm proud of them, I can't wait to take my kids and see it. In spirit I will absolutely be there with them." When quizzed on whether she would want to jump up on stage, she replied: "I mean I don't know. Let's see." The six-day tour will take place across the UK over summer, and will kick off in Manchester. This will be the first time the band - who first formed in 1994 - have performed together since taking part in the London Olympics closing ceremony over six years ago in 2012.

Victoria's comments come shortly after she ruled out the possibility of joining the girls, but did say she would go along to support the group. "Not at all. What I do now is my passion and a full-time job. I'm excited to see it though," she told The Guardian's Weekend magazine. "And I'm sure when I'm there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out. Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl."

