Aljaz Skorjanec and Neil Jones play with Strictly Come Dancing babies

Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Neil Jones have sent fans' hearts aflutter by sharing the most adorable video ever, which showed them playing with baby twins. Aljaz and Neil took part in baby gymnastics at Gymboree Play & Music of Glasgow South on Saturday with the Strictly twins: Sam and Sofia. Strictly producer Kim Winston is the mother of Sam and Sofia, and she set up the Instagram account Strictly Twinning for her two children after they were born in 2017.

Neil and Aljaz looked like they had a great time on uncle duties for their colleague, as they sang along with the babies and bounced them on their knees! Aljaz shared the video on his Instagram account along with the caption: "Morning gymnastics with @strictlytwinning [strong arm emoji and smiley emoji]." Neil's wife Katya Jones was also at the playgroup, and she re-posted the video on her own Instagram stories before uploading her own cute selfie with the babies.

Aljaz and his wife Janette recently opened up about their plans to start a family, with Aljaz giving a nod to his adorable three-month-old niece Zala. "Definitely in the future, yes, we do want to have kids, of course," he said. "We both love kids. And especially now, my little niece brings it out even more. I can't wait – every single time when I get a chance to go home – to go and see her. Plus, we're going to be godparents, brilliant, we just found that out. So I can't wait! It's the first time. It's exciting, isn't it?!"

