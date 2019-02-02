Karen Clifton’s romantic gift from boyfriend David Webb These two are so sweet!

Despite keeping their romance private since they first started dating in February last year, Karen Clifton and David Webb have recently been teasing fans with updates of their blossoming relationship on social media. The most recent Instagram post was shared on Friday evening by Strictly Come Dancing star Karen, who is currently touring with the Strictly team. The 36-year-old pro-dancer proudly shared a video of a beautiful bouquet of flowers sent by David to her dressing room while on tour. The loved-up Venezuelan star filtered the video with love hearts and tagged David, confirming that he was the old romantic who sent them. David then responded with a joke, by reposting the video on his own Instagram Stories and writing: "Erm, they were for @aljazskorjanec."

On Tuesday, 34-year-old opera singer David shared another post on social media, which told fans he had arrived in Liverpool to watch Karen in the Strictly show. He even posted a video of his girlfriend dancing - how sweet are these two? Earlier in the day, David had also joked about "going to find a sauna" after Karen uploaded a sizzling hot shot of herself wearing a bikini in a sauna while visiting a spa with her Strictly friends Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk.

Despite all the teasing, Karen and David are yet to go Instagram official with a photograph of them both together in the shot. The pair were first spotted hugging as they enjoyed a night out in London nearly a year ago. They were then spotted leaving It Takes Two filming together in November during the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Karen announced the split from husband Kevin Clifton in March 2018 but they remain good friends and continue to dance together. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! from New York before celebrating her first Christmas without Kevin, Karen said: "Christmas is definitely a time for reflection. After having a really tough year, it's been nice to have pulled through in such a positive way."

