Kevin Clifton reveals how he spends his Strictly pay cheque – and you might be surprised

Kevin Clifton has revealed how he spends his Strictly Come Dancing wage – investing his money in property. On Monday evening, he shared a post from investor Rob Moore, which explained the benefits of having 'assets' rather than 'liabilities'. "One of the most valuable lessons I learned from @robmooreprogressive," he captioned the image, which reads: "Preserve capital at all costs. If you want to buy liabilities, invest in assets that pay for your liabilities." The illustration shows the financial side-effects of buying something like a car instead of investing in real estate.

Kevin invests a lot of his money in property

The professional dancer has spoken about his passion for property development in the past, and replied to one of his commenters: "I've been investing in property for a while now." In May 2018, he revealed to You magazine that he even considers it a second job. After being asked what he would do if he wasn't on Strictly, Kevin said: "I already have a second career, running a property investment business with a friend."

Kevin might be an undercover property mogul, but the star doesn't seem to have any plans of leaving performing behind – he is currently starring as Stacee Jaxx in the touring production of musical Rock Of Ages. The Strictly winner has even shocked fans with his singing voice, with many taking to social media to express their surprise at his skill.

"Not long home from Rock of Ages. Fantastic show!! Cast are amazing and @keviclifton WOW didn't see that coming with your singing, brilliant. Well done all @rockofagesuk," one wrote after his debut show, with another adding: "As if I needed any more reason to love @keviclifton my favourite Strictly star! Wow wow wow! What an amazing voice on top of being an insanely talented dancer. Brought the house down in Glasgow tonight (I was the one screaming the loudest)… Outstanding."

