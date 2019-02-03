Kevin Clifton admits Rock Of Ages show is ‘raunchy' The show is not recommended for younger audiences...

It's no surprise that Kevn Clifton is absolutely smashing it in his new role on stage, but some fans might be surprised to hear that he's admitted to it being 'raunchy'. The Strictly star is currently portraying Stacee Jaxx in the hit musical, Rock of Ages, which sees him wearing a long, dark wig, 80s rock star clothing and plenty of kohl eyeliner. But fans have pointed out that it's not suitable for younger audiences. On Saturday, one fan tagged Kevin on Twitter after watching the performance, writing: "It's certainly raunchy and you'll see King Kev in a new light, there's moves you'll never see on Strictly. The tour recommends 14+ and I think that's about right. Get a babysitter and go and see it yourselves, then take them to see Burn the Floor." Confirming that he agrees that it comes with a PG rating, Kevin retweeted the message straight away!

Kevin as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages

The pro dancer recently revealed that the show's opening night was a scary experience due to one surprising detail – he had only met the cast the day before! Talking on YouTube channel, Denim and Blether, Kevin said: "It was quite scary my first opening night because I only met the cast the day before the opening night as I had been rehearsing with the director." He continued: "I met the cast on the Monday, went into the theatre for the first time on the Tuesday, did a dress run and then opened. So that was pretty scary."

But Kevin iis having a great time on the stage, and he gets on famously with his co-stars. He added: "The cast have been wicked, they have been really lovely and talented and I felt really safe with them lot. I'm just loving it, I'm really enjoying it. It's nice to be doing something different."

