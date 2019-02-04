Jade Goody's mother Jackiey Budden breaks down in tears as 10-year death anniversary approaches The Big Brother star left behind two sons in 2009

Jade Goody's mother, Jackiey Budden, was reduced to tears as she opened up about her the late TV star, ten years on from her death. Appearing on Monday's This Morning, Jackiey spoke of her final moments with Jade, saying: "People say it gets easier [over time], but it never gets easier. It's the same every day. The hardest thing is, it doesn't go away… and what I can't get around, when she passed, I was the one who bathed, washed her and I get that flash back all the time."

Jackiey Budden spoke of her daughter Jade Goody's legacy on This Morning

"It's not a thing that you do," she added. "You don't expect to bury your daughter… and to watch her disintegrate was the worst. And as much as I miss her, I'm so pleased she is out of pain." Jade was just 27 when she passed away from cervical cancer in 2009. She was the mother of two sons, now teenagers - 15-year-old Bobby and 14-year-old Freddie - whom she shared with Jeff Brazier. "The boys are grand, I see them. They are doing really well... Jeff [Brazier] is grand, he's a good dad," explained Jackiey.

When asked about Jade's legacy with 400,000 women getting their smear test done the year after she passed, Jackiey said: "That was just amazing. Although Jade's legacy [with the fall in numbers of women attending their smear tests] it's like a kick in the teeth really because it's gone down." She continued: "It's really dropped. A lot of people are not doing it like they did a couple of years ago. [People think] it's embarrassing or they're scared. It takes five minutes and I've never ever missed one… We really need to get the figure back up."

Big Brother star Jade admitted before her death that she had ignored a letter following a smear test highlighting abnormal results, after multiple cancer scares as a teenager. Although abnormal results don't necessarily mean cancer, the NHS says it is essential to go back to your hospital for further tests.

