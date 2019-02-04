Rochelle Humes announces big news – and fans can't wait Fans have a chance to meet Rochelle in person!

Rochelle Humes has had a busy start to the year, and she's not about to slow down anytime soon! The This Morning star announced on Instagram this week that she will be travelling around the UK from Saturday to promote her new book, The Mega Magic Hair Swap. The mum-of-two will be making appearances in Kent, London, Manchester, Birmingham, kicking off at Waterstones in Bluewater on 9 February, two days after the book is released. The Saturdays singer posted a photo of the book tour details, and wrote next to it: "It all kicks off on Thursday."

Rochelle Humes is about to release her debut book, inspired by her daughter

MORE: Emmerdale's Leah Bracknell reveals new work project amid cancer battle

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Yes, can't wait! See you in Birmingham," while another said: "I will be coming to see you on Saturday with my little girl who's six and has beautiful curly hair and wanted straight hair like her friends. I have showed your pictures of your curly hair and she loves you so can't wait to meet you and get your book so she can love her curls even more."

Rochelle's book tour will kick off on Saturday

A preview of Rochelle's book cover was first released in September. The story tells the tale of two little girls – one with curly hair and one with straight hair – who make a wish to change their hair, but later learn to realise that they are perfect just the way they are. The story idea was inspired by Rochelle's daughter, five-year-old Alaia-Mai, who told her mum back in 2017 that she didn’t like her curly hair.

READ: Strictly babies - see which professional dancers are proud parents

Rochelle vowed to stop straightening her naturally curly hair in a bid to help Alaia grow in confidence, and has been rocking her natural waves since the beginning of 2018. The doting mum was heartbroken when Alaia told her that she didn’t like having curly hair because "she didn’t look like a princess." Rochelle admitted on social media that she was worried she had encouraged her daughter's way of thinking because she frequently straightened her own hair in front of her.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.