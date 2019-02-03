Rochelle Humes reveals she felt imposter syndrome filling in for Holly Willoughby Marvin gives her some top tips!

Rochelle Humes has opened up about how she felt while taking over presenting duties from Holly Willoughby on This Morning, admitting that she often feels Imposter syndrome. The 29-year-old told The Sun over the weekend: "I'll always feel that Imposter syndrome, I think – wondering why everything is going so well. I do get that feeling of, 'Oh my goodness, they want me to do that? Are they sure?'" She continued: "Marvin [Humes] tells me, 'It's because you work bloody hard, this hasn't just happened, you've been grafting.' And I do know that. Sometimes you have to take a step back and recognise that, yes, you did it and you did it really well, rather than assuming you just 'got away' with it."

READ: Gemma Atkinson opens up about 'tough' first few weeks of pregnancy

The mum-of-two did an amazing job working alongside Philip Schofield on This Morning over November and December last year - and she even interviewed Prime Minister Theresa May as part of her hosting duties! Speaking about working with Philip, she also told The Sun: "He's so relaxed, so easy-breezy. He never flaps on or off camera. I've grown up watching him on telly and when he’s as nice as you’re hoping – which doesn’t ever happen, by the way – and so nurturing and lovely to be around, I was just made up. He's a real gent with everyone and he’s the bones of that show."

READ: Dancing on Ice's Brian McFadden marks daughter's 16th birthday with proud photo

WATCH: The one word Rochelle has banned at home

Loading the player...

Former Saturdays singer Rochelle and her husband Marvin share two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine. She has spoken to HELLO! previously about how she juggles her work with her family life, saying: "It's not plain sailing at all, I'm always winging it! Every Sunday, I sit down with Marvin and figure out who needs to be where, and who is working and when. So that takes some of the stress away."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.