Gemma Atkinson won't be joining Gorka Marquez on the Strictly cruise this year – and here's why These two have so much to look forward to this year!

Strictly Come Dancing will always hold a special place in Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's hearts, with the pair having met on the show in 2017. And while Gemma very much enjoys going along to watch Gorka in all the Strictly shows, this year will be slightly different, now that she's expecting their first baby. On Tuesday, the former Emmerdale actress shared a photo of the sunset out at sea, and wrote: "My first cruise last year. Somewhere in the Mediterranean… just look at that view." When asked by a fan whether she will be joining Gorka on the Strictly cruise again this year, she responded: "Not this year. I don't want to risk being poorly with my baby belly. The show will be fab though!"

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are expecting their first baby

Gemma and Gorka announced that they were expecting their first baby on Friday. The pair shared identical pictures of Gemma's beloved dogs Norman and Ollie, who had signs which read: "Guess what… Mum's pregnant!" and another reading: "We're going to be big brothers!" Gemma wrote in the caption: "And what Amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already."

The Strictly couple announced the happy news on Friday

Gorka also shared the same photo of Gemma's dogs, along with the caption: "@glouiseatkinson Thank you for the greatest gift in life. Myself and Gem are beyond thrilled to be welcoming our new family member later this year! Baby Marquez - Norm and ollie can’t wait to start their big brother duties" He then re-posted his Strictly co-star's sweet messages, including posts from Aljaz Skorjanec, Oti Mabuse and his former dance partner Katie Piper.

On Monday, the pair stepped out for the first time since the news was announced, with Gemma showing a tiny bump as they walked hand-in-hand in around Manchester. The fitness fanatic has opened up about her pregnancy, saying the first few weeks were "tough". "It's tough though, I take my hat off to women who've done this more than once, because it's really hard at times, but I'm really loving it," she said.

