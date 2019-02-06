Strictly's Oti Mabuse in tears after hearing emotional news Oh Oti is so lovely!

Oti Mabuse was unable to join in this year's Strictly Come Dancing tour due to her commitments on The Greatest Dancer, and instead her dance partner Graeme Swann has been paired up with her friend and fellow pro, Karen Clifton. And on Tuesday, the duo were ecstatic when they received the full 40 points from the judges during the live show – but it looks like Oti was even happier about it! After hearing the news, Oti took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement with her fans. In an emotional video, she said: "I'm literally listening hear bawling my eyes out. Graeme and Karen just got their first 40 on tour – yay! I'm so happy, I'm so happy!" The dancer then posted a second message, writing that she knew just how much it meant to Graeme as his family were watching.

Strictly's Oti Mabuse was overwhelmed with pride after Karen Clifton and Graeme Swann received top scores

Karen shared footage on her own Instagram account of her and Graeme's excited reaction when they found out their marks, with the pair both jumping for joy on stage. The score meant not only a lot to Graeme – who never scored a ten or full marks on the show – but to Karen too. The pro dancer has previously opened up about just how much it means to her when she is recognised for her dancing and teaching abilities. In November, the 36-year-old was visibly emotional during the Blackpool week on Strictly, after she and Charles were awarded 38 points from the judges – her highest ever mark.

Oti and Graeme have remain good friends since Strictly finished

Oti, meanwhile, has been busy mentoring her dance acts on The Greatest Dancer. The Latin American champion chose contemporary dancer Ellie, Latin formation group KLA, and commercial drag act The Globe Girls. Oti is joined by fellow mentors Glee star Matthew Morrison and Cheryl. The winning dance act will receive £50,000 and will get to perform as a special guest in Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Oti spoke about how the new show compares to Strictly at the press launch in December, which was attended by HELLO!. She said: "I was proud that for the first time I was mentoring on the other side and seeing the whole thing from beginning to end. I am filled with pride now. It's just a joy, I was so happy and thank you all for having me."

