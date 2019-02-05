Strictly's Karen Clifton shares first photo with new boyfriend David Webb So lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has found love again with opera singer David Webb, and the pair enjoyed spending some quality time together on Tuesday. During a rare break from the hectic Strictly tour, Karen relaxed with David with face masks at their hotel, and shared the first photo of them together on her Instagram account. She wrote next to the image: "Introducing the new kids on the wrestling block, Nacho Libre and Nacho Cheese." The star also posted a photo of herself during her down time, looking stylish in a statement T-shirt emblazoned with the words 'Women Power', which was teamed with a pair of skinny jeans and a grey knit cardigan.

Karen Clifton and her boyfriend David Webb

Karen has had a very positive start to the year, having found love again with David. Karen told HELLO! that "being in love is a wonderful thing" David even surprised her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers that were delivered to her dressing room last week. The Venezuelan star filtered the video with love hearts and tagged David, confirming that he had sent them. David then responded with a joke, by reposting the video on his own Instagram Stories and writing: "Erm, they were for @aljazskorjanec."

David sent Karen some flowers during the tour last week

David has even been looking after the dancer's beloved rescue dogs Betty and Marley while she tours the UK. Karen previously told HELLO! that she would miss them a lot while she was on the road, and that she wished that she could take them with her. On being homesick while away, she said: "I miss my dogs. I miss my two little rescue dogs Marley and Betty, and I wish I could take them with me."

Karen's romance follows after her split from pro dancer Kevin Clifton in March. The pair remain good friends, and have been supportive of each other throughout the year. They even share their dog Betty together, and Karen has praised her four-legged friend for helping them get through the divorce.

Speaking to Dog's Today magazine in September, Karen revealed: "Betty has been the glue that has helped us get through this as friends. She is my baby, the apple of my eye." Admitting that it's been a testing time for the former couple, she has also confessed that she still has deep feelings for her husband and he still visits her outside of Strictly, continuing: "It’s been a hard time for both of us and while Kevin and I are no longer together romantically, he still wants to come home to hug Betty. She’s been the catalyst to remind us how much we still care about each other."

Karen supports HELLO! to Kindness

