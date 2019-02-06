Peter Andre praised for sharing candid photo of wife Emily Beautiful!

Peter Andre was inundated with messages after he posted a very candid photo of his gorgeous wife Emily on Instagram. The junior doctor, 29, was pictured holding a mug up to her face and peeking through the heart-shaped handle. "Cute pic," Peter wrote, leaving many to call the pair "couple goals".

Several of Peter's fans were also quick to compliment his beautiful wife. "Emily, you're such an amazing role model," one follower replied, praising the medic and mum-of-two. "Emily has eyes like the ocean, gorgeous," another wrote. "My GOD she is a dream!" one posted, while others called her "stunning" and "so pretty".

The Mysterious Girl singer occasionally posts photos of his wife, and for the most part, is flooded with compliments. But last month, Peter received some cruel remarks after he shared a photo of Emily pulling a silly face at the camera, while relaxing at home in a tracksuit. Some claimed she looked like a "teenager", mocking the 16-year age gap between the pair.

Writing in his new! column, Peter, 45, stated: "I saw some people commented, saying she looks 12 years old. The joke's on them, though, because while they might think they're being cruel, they're actually paying her a huge compliment. My wife is 30 this year, so how great is it that people think she looks so youthful. When she's 50 she's going to look like she's in her twenties – good on her."

The couple, who have been together for nearly seven years, are happily married and are the proud parents to a daughter Amelia, five, and a son Theo, who turned two in November. Peter also shares a son Junior and a daughter Bista with his ex-wife Katie Price.

