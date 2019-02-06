Karen Clifton gives an insight into the scoring system on Strictly tour – and it might surprise you! Well, this is great news for someone in particular!

The Strictly Come Dancing tour is well under way, and the pros and celebrities are enjoying life on the road as they tour the UK. And while there are many different aspects from the show, one thing has stayed the same – the judges! Achieving top marks is an achievement for any couple, and on Tuesday, Karen Clifton and her dance partner Graeme Swann were delighted when they were scored the full 40 points. The pair have only recently been dancing together, with Graeme having been partnered with Oti Mabuse on the show, while Karen was with Casualty actor Charles Venn. On Instagram Stories, Karen shared footage of their excited reaction when they found out their marks, with the pair both jumping for joy on stage.

Karen Clifton was very happy when the judges gave her and Graeme Swann full points

The score meant not only a lot to Graeme – who never scored a ten or full marks on the show – but to Karen too. The pro dancer has previously opened up about just how much it means to her when she is recognised for her dancing and teaching abilities. In November, the 36-year-old was visibly emotional during the Blackpool week on Strictly, after she and Charles were awarded 38 points from the judges – her highest ever mark.

Karen and Graeme have been partnered together for the Strictly show

Karen later revealed that the reason she was so overwhelmed was because it was the first time she had ever received a ten during her seven-year stint on Strictly. "I have never got a ten, I have been on the show for seven years and I have never got a ten, and this is the first time so thank you," she said. "And it was amazing in Blackpool."

Karen had an good luck charm in town on Tuesday too, as her new boyfriend David Webb had gone to visit her during her spare time before the show. The loved-up couple shared the first ever picture of them together on their respective social media accounts, delighting fans in the process. In the photo, they looked happy and relaxed lounging on the bed wearing face masks. David has been fully supportive of Karen during the tour, and has been looking after her two rescue dogs, Betty and Marley, while she has been travelling around the UK.

