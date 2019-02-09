Jennifer Hudson opens up about dramatic weight loss and admits she never exercises The Voice star gets candid about her weight loss journey

Famed for being one of the judges on The Voice UK, Jennifer Hudson sure knows how to steal the attention on Saturday nights. Over the years, she has undergone quite the impressive weight loss journey, which has seen her drop from a size 16 to a size six, and lose a staggering 80lbs. And while she has managed to maintain her incredible transformation, the star has previously admitted that she no longer exercises.

VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer Hudson opened up about her weight loss on Lorraine

Speaking on Lorraine last year, Jennifer explained: "I don't have time to do much exercise. I just watch what I eat… I'm very careful and conscious of what I'm eating and I just try to place those meals throughout the day. Like, 'Ok, eat here', 'Don't eat there'. When it's early in the morning, 'Ok, well I would still be asleep right now. So I'm not gonna eat.' I'm just very conscious of what I put in my body."

STORY: The Voice judges look unrecognisable in flashback photos

Jennifer became a rep for Weight Watchers in 2010 after welcoming her son David with partner David Otunga, a professional WWE wrestler. The little boy, who is now seven, has appeared alongside his mum on The Voice a number of times, and has even showed off his impressive dancing skills live on stage.

Loading the player...

Jennifer's son David has previously appeared on The Voice

"He's loving that he gets to dance on the show," Jennifer told Lorraine. "I'm so proud of him. He's really shy so for him to do that is major." The star also opened up about making her home in the UK while working on The Voice. "I'm definitely homesick. I mean, I'm never home, but I miss the States. But I've made a home here now and my son likes it here too."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.