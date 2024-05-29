Jennifer Hudson looks unreal in tiny hot pink top — wait 'till you see her hair

Jennifer Hudson pulled out all the stops on Tuesday's edition of The Jennifer Hudson Show, rocking a head-turning hot pink look.

The EGOT winner opted for a summer-ready ensemble, consisting of a slinky pink top teamed with high-waist jeans and a co-ordinating jacket.

The star completed her look with a pair of sparkly pink shoes, and rocked a Rapunzel-inspired hairdo. JHud looked chic with a long and sleek ponytail, which cascaded down to her waist.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson and Common make first TV appearance together

The mother-of-one has had an exciting week, having taken centre stage at the weekend to perform at The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, which marked the Disney classic's 30th anniversary.

The 41-year-old pulled out all the stops as she took to the stage in not one, but two head-turning looks, as she sang The Circle of Life and Can You Feel The Love Tonight.

Jennifer Hudson looked stunning in a hot pink ensemble

Her first outfit consisted of a bronze gown cinched in at the waist, complete with billowing sleeves and a structured corset. When she took to the stage for the second song of the evening, singing Can You Feel The Love Tonight, she stunned in a plunging dress covered in jewels, which she accessorized with a glittering crown.

She had the time of her life at the star-studded event, and reflected on the special night on Instagram afterwards.

Jennifer rocked a long ponytail to complete her look

She wrote: "Last night felt like a dream. Just hearing the orchestra play the score made me emotional. And then singing one of my all-time favorite songs 'Circle of Life,' alongside @thereallebo_m and @selloane with a full orchestra…at the @hollywoodbowl!?! As the song says, it was 'far too much to take in!' So, thankfully tonight we are back for Night 2 !!! Do not miss this — See u soon!!"

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson was thrilled to perform tracks from The Lion King on stage

Just next week, on June 7, Jennifer will be stepping out for another special night at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Her talk show has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, and she was made up when the news was announced last month.

The nomination for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards was announced at the beginning of April. This year, the ceremony will take place on Friday June 7 at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson performed The Circle of Life in bronze gown

Jennifer's show has been on air since September 2022, she is also one of the executive producers on it.

The program runs five days a week and features a star-studded guest list each day, along with real life stories and music. Jennifer's known for being warm and engaging with her guests and often shares glimpses into her personal life on the show too.