Common's ex reacts as he teases marrying Jennifer Hudson — what she said

Should Jennifer Hudson and Common decide to make it official and tie the knot, they have his ex's blessing.

Neither the EGOT winner nor the rapper have been married before, though she shares son David, who'll be 15 later this summer, with ex-fiancé David Otunga, and he shares daughter Omoye, 27, with ex-fiancé Kim Jones.

Prior to dating the talk show host, the Grammy winner dated Tiffany Haddish for a year, from 2020 to 2021, and she's just expressed her hopes that the couple get married.

After Common recently opened up on an interview with The Breakfast Club about his relationship with Jennifer, and a clip of him suggesting he would marry Jennifer was shared on their social media, a fan wrote in the comments section: "Well there he said it he wants to marry her he aint neva said that abt no woman b4."

Tiffany, replying to the statement, not only agreed, but threw her full support behind the couple, writing: "EXACTLY! I hope they actually get married."

In the podcast, Common gushed about his relationship with Jennifer, explaining: "I'm gonna be real with you, like, having a lady that's from Chicago [allows] me to go home and just be home."

Both Common and Jennifer are originally from Chicago, and he further shared: "I hadn't did that in a while, where I was just like going home and just being around my loved ones and didn't have no work to do."

"With all due respect to all the women I've dated, it's all love, but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship, bro," he maintained, before revealing: "I mean, if I'm gonna get married it's to her. That's as simple as that."

This isn't the first time Common teases his hopes of marrying Jennifer. Shortly after the two finally confirmed they were in a relationship at the beginning of the year, during an appearance on the Today Show, host Hoda Kotb asked whether he is the "marrying type."

He declared: "I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," explaining: "I am the type that, I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is."

He further noted: "For me, everything is divine," and added: "I work from that discernment that God speaks – when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit."

Common ultimately said: "So when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?"