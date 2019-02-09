Peter Andre gives rare and relatable glimpse of family life at home with his youngest kids Peter and Emily are very protective of their two children

Doting dad Peter Andre has shared an adorable family moment with his fans. The dad-of-four shared a sweet photograph of his wife Emily and their two young children on Saturday morning. In the photo, all three family members sat on the floor while wearing their pyjamas and mixing cake mixture. Peter captioned the shot: "The floor had to be sterilized.... why? Because what kids want they get according to Emily. We have a whole kitchen....no dad let’s make cakes in the floor. Ok." The couple are fiercely protective of their children - Theodore, two and Amelia, 5 - which is why their faces weren't shown in the photograph - but fans could get a real feel for what life is like at home with the Andre family on a wintery weekend!

READ: Cruz Beckham proves he’s taking after his Spice Girl mum Victoria

In fact, Peter's followers were quick to share their own relatable stories and comment on the photo. One joked: "Well obviously dad... why else would u need a kitchen, when we have the floor?" Another added: "Reminds me of the time I made bread with my son when he was three! He decided to make it 'snow' in our kitchen!" And a third commented: "And why not?! Making mess and making memories just like childhood should be. Enjoy xx."

READ: Emily Atack lands an exciting new presenting job

WATCH: Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh's love story

Loading the player...

Peter also has two other children from his previous marriage to Katie Price: 11-year-old Princess and 13-year-old Junior. He married junior doctor Emily in 2015, which was 18 months after she gave birth to their daughter Amelia. Peter was recently praised for sharing a candid photo of Emily, which showed her holding a mug up to her face and peeking through the heart-shaped handle. "Cute pic," Peter wrote, leaving many to call the pair "couple goals".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.