Tamzin Outhwaite and Holly Willoughby reveal their sweet family connection Tamzin joined Holly for a chat on This Morning on Monday

Tamzin Outhwaite joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for a chat on This Morning on Monday, and revealed how she and Holly are related to one another! Tamzin revealed that she is cousins with the presenter's husband, Dan Baldwin. Chatting about their family connection, Tamzin said: "I was trying to explain this to my six-year-old last night watching Dancing On Ice. She's like, 'Aunty Holly's on! Is she actually my auntie?' And I said, 'No, she's married to Dan. Dan's my first cousin."

Tamzin spoke about her connection to Holly

The actress continued: "[She said], 'Well does that mean she’s my second cousin?' and I said, 'Well probably through family.'" She added: "You're my cousin-in-law. Anyway, it's family!" Holly then joked: "It's family init!" The star previously shared a photo of herself with Tamzin with an older relative, writing: "Me and @glamzin and our Nonna Matriarch! In true #eastendersstyle... faaaaamly! Xxx FYI.., @glamzin is my cousin."

Tamzin also opened up about her return to EastEnders on This Morning, which she returned to in after a 16-year break in January 2018. She said: "EastEnders is in my DNA and I always knew deep down that someday I would revisit Mel; she is a strong independent woman with lots more stories to tell. To be stepping back into Mel’s shoes nearly twenty years after I first started feels just perfect." Holly regularly opens up about her family on <This Morning and on social media, and recently chatted about her three children, Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and three-year-old Chester. Chatting from the Friends Fest in London, the mum-of-three said: "I'm looking forward to watching [Friends] with my kids and doing it properly. Because I've actually missed out on quite a lot I think, I've sort of watched episodes but not in order. So I need to go back."

