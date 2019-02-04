Holly Willoughby reveals sweet plan with children Harry, Belle and Chester – and she hasn't done it before This will be lovely!

On Monday's episode of This Morning, the show was celebrating the return of Friends Fest in London, and Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield even swapped the studio's regular sofa for the comedy's iconic orange couch. During their discussion about Friends, doting mum Holly admitted that she had never watched the entire series of the show before, but that she was going to do so with her children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and three-year-old Chester. "I'm looking forward to watching [Friends] with my kids and doing it properly. Because I've actually missed out on quite a lot I think, I've sort of watched episodes but not in order. So I need to go back."

Holly adores nothing more than spending time with her three children, and on Sunday night, she was made up when her youngest son Chester went to cheer her on from the sidelines as she presented Dancing on Ice. Chester was joined by his two cousins, and the trio were pictured on the set of the ITV show. Holly likes to balance work with motherhood, and is lucky enough that she can bring her children to some of her presenting gigs. Last month, her daughter Belle came to visit her, and was pictured walking hand-in-hand with Grease actress and Dancing on Ice contestant Didi Conn.

Although Holly has an impressive TV career, she has previously said to HELLO! that being a mum was by far her most important job. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

And while she loves babies, Holly has previously said that she wouldn’t want another child as she would worry that it would impact the amount of quality time she would have with her three children. Speaking to Mumsnet, she confessed that she thought having four children would be too much. "My bedtime is my real one-on-one time with them, a proper sit down, that's one of my main reason I don’t think I'm going to have another," she said. "The time it takes for me to go to one bed, to the next bed, to the next bed and spend that time, it would be my whole evening and I’d have to divide that time. ‘I don’t want to do that, because it’s quite a special time and I love that bit," she added.

