Coleen Rooney spotted buying Valentine's Day balloons amid Wayne Rooney party pictures

Coleen Rooney was photographed buying four romantic Valentine's Day balloons while out and about in Washington on Wednesday, following the publication of pictures showing husband Wayne Rooney partying in Florida. It's thought that the loved-up inflatables are actually gifts for the couple's four sons Kit, Kai, Cass and Klay. The pictures, published in The Sun, show Coleen making her way to her car with her Valentine's-themed shopping – without her wedding ring on her finger – though the report also reveals that Wayne was in the vehicle waiting for her.

The footballer was recently spotted on a night out with his DC United teammates during which he reportedly got into a car with a barmaid. In December, he was arrested at Dulles International Airport on a misdemeanour charge.

A spokesman for Wayne said at the time: "Wayne Rooney was arrested and detained at Dulles airport following a long flight from Saudi Arabia after a one-day promotional business trip. During the flight Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival. He was approached by police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanour charge. He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport."

In November 2017, following a drink-driving arrest that found Wayne alone in a car with 29-year-old Laura Simpson, Coleen released a statement about her marriage. On her Facebook page, she wrote: "Wayne doesn't get portrayed for the person he is in the press, he has always had a hard time. I'm not going to list his good qualities as a person as I don't think he deserves it at this time but one thing is that he is a brilliant dad. He's made silly and selfish mistakes, some he's learnt from, some obviously not."

She concluded: "It's my decision... Do I love Wayne... yes I do. If I didn't then I wouldn't be trying to make it work. I know I would be fine on my own, with just me and my children, but I don't want to live like that, I want to try and continue our marriage and live as a family, because that’s what I want to do. I'm not saying everything is fine and forgotten about, but we are as good as can be at this point, I'm not the type of person to put a show on and say we're all loved-up… I'm just real."