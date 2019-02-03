Coleen Rooney pays heartbreaking tribute to late sister Rosie on her 21st birthday Rosie sadly passed away at the age of 14

Coleen Rooney took time to remember her late sister, Rosie, over the weekend, on what would have been her 21st birthday. Wayne Rooney's wife paid tribute to Rosie on social media, and posted a collage of pictures of Rosie over the years on Instagram, which was accompanied by a heartbreaking message. Coleen wrote: "If only you were here to celebrate Roise Mc, we would have the biggest party for the most special girl. Happy 21st Birthday Ro." Rosie died on 5 January, 2013 at the age of 14. She suffered from Rett syndrome – a rare brain disorder which causes severe disabilities.

Coleen Rooney with her late sister Rosie

As well as paying tribute to Rosie on social media, Coleen and her family quietly marked her birthday together. The star shared a picture of a four-tier pink and gold cake, which had the words "Happy 21st Birthday Angel Rosie" iced on it, and a gold crown at the top. Fans were quick to pay their respects to Coleen and her family, with one writing: "Thinking of you all," while another said: "Gorgeous angel to have watching over you." A third added: "Happy birthday beautiful Rosie, lots of love."

Coleen paid tribute to Rosie on her 21st birthday

Coleen's parents Tony and Colette McLoughlin fostered, and later adopted Rosie when she was a baby. In a statement at the time of her death, the family said: "Rosie was just 14-years-old and fought a lifelong battle with Rett syndrome. Throughout her life she brought so much love and happiness to all our family and everyone who knew and met her. She was such a strong little girl and an inspiration to us all. We shall cherish for ever the memories we have shared and the love she showed us each and every day of her life. As a family we are heartbroken but we are blessed to have had her in our lives."

