Coleen Rooney escapes injury after 'being involved in horror crash' Wayne Rooney and his family moved to the States in 2018

Coleen Rooney, the wife of football star Wayne Rooney, has reportedly been involved in a horrific car crash. Luckily, the 32-year-old managed to escape injury after the accident, which took place near her new home in Washington DC, reports The Sun. A source told the publication: "Coleen ended up having a bad smash when she was driving the family car. Luckily Coleen escaped without a scrape on her but the motor was a mess. One side of the car was completely caved in."

Coleen Rooney has reportedly been involved in a horrific car crash

They added: "Obviously she was shaken up at the time but Coleen was just thankful no one was hurt." HELLO! has contacted a representative for Coleen for comment. The accident comes four months after Coleen and her husband, along with their children - Kai, nine, Klay, five, Kit, three, and Cass, eleven months - moved to America for the footballer's career after he signed with football team DC United.

GALLERY: Coleen and Wayne Rooney's incredible family home

Loading the player...

Coleen has since kept fans updated with her family life across the pond, sharing some heartwarming photos of her sons on their first day of school, at the stadium supporting dad Wayne and enjoying trips to kid-friendly spots like Six Flags America. On Friday, the family celebrated Kit's third birthday with the doting mum taking to social media to post: "Happy 3rd Birthday Kit Rooney. We absolutely love you to bits! Such a character and thanks for making us laugh every day!" Wayne, 33, added: "Happy 3rd Birthday to our son Kit. Love you."

MORE: Wayne Rooney pays tribute to Coleen's sister Rosie following arrest news

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.