Coleen Rooney's Christmas card with all four sons is giving us the feels – see photos Naw!

Coleen Rooney's family Christmas card for 2018 has been unveiled and it is giving us all the feels! The supermum's four sons have posed for an ultra-festive photoshoot, wearing matching reindeer pyjamas and looking oh-so adorable against a wintry backdrop. Kai, nine, shows he's not too old to join in the fun with his younger brothers Klay, five, Kit, two, and baby Cass, who turns one in February.

The snaps were taken earlier this month when Coleen and her boys enjoyed a short trip back to the UK to cheer on dad Wayne Rooney, who was playing in the international friendly between England and the US. The photos were taken by Liverpool-based children's photographer, Grace Kellie Photography.

Coleen and Wayne's sons look adorable © Grace Kellie Photography

"It's always a pleasure to have Coleen and her four adorable boys back in my studio," said Kellie Stamper, director of the studio. "The youngest two were just days old when I first photographed them, so it's lovely to see how much they've grown."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan receive heartbreaking news from royal tour

The family moved to the US last summer

Coleen plans to use the images to make Christmas cards for her friends and family. Last summer, the Rooneys moved Stateside after Wayne landed a lucrative contract with D.C United. Coleen, 32, has been sharing some gorgeous family photos of her new life in the US, which has involved trips to Six Flags America for the kids and days out at the football stadium to support dad Wayne. In September, Coleen also delighted fans with an adorable collage photo of her three eldest boys starting school in America.

MORE: Adorable Prince Louis plays with grandfather Prince Charles in new photos

Loading the player...

The family appear to be enjoying their new lifestyle in the States, despite Coleen previously revealing that one of her sons was a bit apprehensive about the move. Speaking to HELLO! in August, Coleen noted that Klay needed more convincing about the relocation. "My five-year-old Klay, he is such a home bird and he is up in the air about it," she admitted.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.