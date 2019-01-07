Wayne Rooney pays tribute to Coleen's sister Rosie following arrest news Rosie McLoughlin passed away in 2013

Wayne Rooney has paid tribute to his wife Coleen's sister Rosie, who sadly died six years ago. The footballer retweeted a black-and-white photo of Rosie smiling at the camera, which Coleen had shared on Twitter with the caption: "Forever in our hearts #6years." Rosie was just shy of her 15th birthday when she passed away in January 2013. She suffered from Rett syndrome – a rare brain disorder which causes severe disabilities.

Every year, the Rooneys honour Rosie by sharing a photo of her on their social media accounts. Coleen's parents Tony and Colette McLoughlin adopted Rosie as a baby. In a statement at the time of her death, the family said: "Rosie was just 14 years old and fought a lifelong battle with Rett syndrome. Throughout her life she brought so much love and happiness to all our family and everyone who knew and met her.

Wayne retweeted his wife Coleen's photo of Rosie

"She was such a strong little girl and an inspiration to us all. We shall cherish forever the memories we have shared and the love she showed us each and every day of her life. As a family we are heartbroken but we are blessed to have had her in our lives."

Rosie's death anniversary took place the day before Wayne's arrest came to light. The former England and Manchester United captain was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia back in December. He was returning from a one-day trip to Saudi Arabia when he was charged with public intoxication and ordered to pay a $25 (£20) fine and $91 (£71) in costs.

His spokesman said that Wayne had taken a "prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival". The spokesman continued: "He was approached by police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanour charge. He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport. The matter is now at an end."

