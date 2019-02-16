Louise Redknapp makes major career move Louise is back!

Despite dazzling fans with her performances on Strictly Come Dancing and in the musical productions Cabaret and 9 to 5 in recent years, Louise Redknapp's ultimate passion has always been singing. The 44-year-old first shot to fame in the 90s with pop band Eternal before enjoying a successful, albeit relatively short, solo career. But now, the mum-of-two is going back to her roots, after signing a huge music contract that will see the star relaunch her solo pop career! Louise has signed with Warner Music UK, who also work with egastars including Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne and Dua Lipa.

READ: Samantha Womack's surprise EastEnders reunion

Louise took to Instagram to share a photo of her new team and announce the news, writing alongside it: "So it’s now official...25 years ago I signed my first solo deal with Parlophone, and I am so excited to be continuing my journey with the Warner Music family. I can't wait for everyone to hear this new album. #album4 @warnermusicuk @instructionmgmt @warner_chappelluk."

READ: EastEnders' Shane Richie shares brief homelessness struggle

The exciting career move came after a tough start to the year, when Louise had to pull out of her role in 9 to 5 after a nasty fall. However, she was soon back on track and started talking about her plans for album number four just last month. Alongside a photo of herself, she wrote: "Storyboarding for my first single today. Keeping it simple, so excited. Album 4."

WATCH: Louise Redknapp answers our quickfire questions

Loading the player...

During her time with Eternal and throughout her solo career so far, Louise has sold over 15 million records worldwide. While recently chatting to Jamie Theakston on his Heart breakfast radio show, she admitted that she wouldn't rule out a reunion with Eternal in the future. She said: "I don’t know if we would ever get back together as far as, 'Let's do a big, massive album' but it would be lovely to do some one-off, sort of, nostalgia gigs"

Watch this space!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.