Samantha Womack's surprise EastEnders reunion

EastEnders fans were delighted with a special soap reunion on Friday, which saw Samantha Womack rejoin her former on-screen sister Rita Simons. It was an emotional moment for the two actresses, who were reunited during an interview on Loose Women. Samantha, 46 - who played Ronnie Mitchell in the soap - was chatting to Andrea McLean and the panel, when they made the shock announcement that Rita,41 - who played Roxy Mitchell - was also in the studio. Samantha instantly broke down in happy tears as Rita came out and hugged and kissed her. Samantha was on the show to talk about her role in the new stage production of The Girl On The Train, but she soon started to talk about her departure from EastEnders - and even mentioned the possibility of a spin-off series...

The iconic Mitchell sisters dramatically exited the show two years ago, when they were killed off in a drowning accident in a swimming pool on Ronnie's wedding day. But Samantha and Rita revealed that they have been offered opportunities for a sort of spin-off. Samantha said: "We have talked about a few things. There are a couple of things that have been offered but it's been obvious." Rita added: "It's been two years. It's like we've just been killed. It's bizarre, people never forget. There's been quite a lot of talk about stuff for us to do together. We want to wait for the right thing."

Last year, Samantha revealed that she still kept in touch with Rita regularly. During an appearance on This Morning, she said: "I speak to Rita about six times a day. You can't give up something like that. We were together for such a long time, and she feels like my sister still, so I am grateful actually. I came away with the most amazing friend ever."

Samantha was almost unrecognisable with her dark brunette locks on Loose Women. The actress dramatically changed her look for her new role on stage in The Girl On The Train. We can't wait to see what she does next, with or without Rita

