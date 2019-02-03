Louise Redknapp shares rare photo with son – and he's the double of dad Jamie! Aww

Louise Redknapp was all smiles over the weekend as she enjoyed spending some quality time with her first-born, son Charley, 14. The former Strictly Come Dancing star shared a sweet photo of the pair having a lazy Sunday morning, which she uploaded onto her Instagram page, and fans were quick to observe just how much the teenager looked like his dad, Jamie Redknapp. Louise wrote next to the picture: "Can't beat having a lie in with your big boy. Love him so much." Comments were quick to follow, with one person writing: "He's the double of his dad," while another said: "He's Jamie's double!" A third added: "Louise, that’s a very cute photo."

Louise Redknapp shares two children with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Charley splits his time between Louise and Jamie's houses following their divorce in 2017. The celebrity couple are also parents to nine-year-old son Beau. Louise previously opened up about Charley to HELLO!, gushing: "He's nearly as big as his dad with size nine shoes, so he's turning into a man before my very eyes. He's becoming very interested in fashion and trends in a fun way, he's finding his feet and showing lots of interest in girls. He's becoming really his own person, which is lovely and great to see."

It's been an eventful few weeks for Louise, who suffered a nasty fall at the beginning of January, forcing her to pull out from the start of her new theatre production, 9 to 5. Louise has since revealed something that she's been looking forward to that has taken her mind off the accident, as she's in the process of making her fourth album.

Louise with her son Charley

Louise shot to fame as part of the 1992 girl band Eternal, and has gone on to release three successful solo albums, selling over 15 million records worldwide. The star is currently being managed by Billy Clark, and paid tribute to him before Christmas, sharing a photo of the pair together and captioning it: "My main man." The picture sparked romance rumours among her followers, with many speculating that they were an item. However, neither of them have commented, and Billy lists Louise as one of the artists he manages on his biography, suggesting that they are just good friends and work colleagues.

