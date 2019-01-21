Louise Redknapp reveals some exciting news Go Louise!

The beginning of Louise Redknapp's year didn’t get off to the best of starts when she suffered a nasty fall, causing her to temporarily pull out of her new theatre show, 9 to 5. However, Jamie Redknapp's ex-wife has revealed that she has something exciting to focus on during her recovery as she's in the process of making her fourth album. Louise announced the news on Instagram after sharing a photograph of herself, and writing: "Story boarding for my first single today. Keeping it simple, so excited. Album 4." Louise's fans were quick to congratulate her, with one writing: "The best news, can't wait," while another said: "This made my weekend. Can we have a little clue?" A third was eager to find out when it would be released, asking: "When do we get to hear the new music?" Lousie then replied, teasing: "Soon."

Louise shot to fame as part of the 1992 girl band Eternal, and has gone on to release three successful solo albums, selling over 15 million records worldwide. The star is currently being managed by Billy Clark, and paid tribute to him before Christmas, sharing a photo of the pair together and captioning it: "My main man." The picture sparked romance rumours among her followers, with many speculating that they were an item. However, neither of them have commented, and Billy lists Louise as one of the artists he manages on his biography, suggesting that they are just good friends and work colleagues.

As well as singing, Louise has worked as a TV presenter on shows including So You Think You Can Dance, and also reached the Strictly Come Dancing final in 2016 with her dance partner Kevin Clifton. Louise has spoken out about how the show gave her back her confidence, and after a high-profile divorce from Jamie in 2017, she is now ready to get back out into the limelight as a performer.

Louise will be back in 9 to 5 in March after her recovery, and has been replaced for the moment by West End regular Caroline Sheen. The mum-of-two was rushed to hospital earlier in the month after falling over, which left her with a fractured wrist and deep cuts to her face. Louise shared a photo on Instagram of her injuries, and said that she was heartbroken to be missing the show. She also revealed that the extent of her fall had meant that she needed to have ten stitches on her chin. The star was inundated with messages of support from her fans, and later released a statement thanking everyone for their kind words, and revealed that she would still continue to learn her lines in preparation for her comeback.

