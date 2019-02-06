Louise Redknapp's surprising meeting with lawyer revealed And it looks like they are having a lot of fun!

Louise Redknapp has been recovering after her nasty accident at the beginning of the year, but she has certainly been keeping her spirits up! On Tuesday, Jamie Redknapp's ex-wife went for drinks with her lawyer, who also appears to be a good friend. Louise shared photos of them doing very impressive Victoria Beckham style leg kicks on Instagram Stories, and wrote next to the image: "When your lawyer makes you stretch!" The next morning, Louise shared another post on social media, telling her fans that they could now join the mailing list for her upcoming fourth album – her first in over a decade.

Louise Redknapp had a wonderful time hanging out with her lawyer

The star shot to fame as part of the 1992 girl band Eternal, and has gone on to release three successful solo albums, selling over 15 million records worldwide. Louise is currently being managed by Billy Clark, and paid tribute to him before Christmas, sharing a photo of the pair together and captioning it: "My main man." The picture sparked romance rumours among her followers, with many speculating that they were an item. However, neither of them have commented, and Billy lists Louise as one of the artists he manages on his biography, suggesting that they are just good friends and work colleagues.

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla let slip big royal secret during trip to Cuba

The star has a lot of things to look forward to this year - including a new album

In March, Louise is expected to make her return to the stage as Violet Newstand in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 musical. Due to her unexpected fall, she was forced to drop out temporarily, and is currently being replaced by West End regular, Caroline Sheen. Just after her accident, Louise shared a photo on Instagram of her injuries, and said that she was heartbroken to be missing the show. She also revealed that the extent of her fall had meant that she needed to have ten stitches on her chin.

EXCLUSIVE: Lydia Bright reveals online trolls nearly made her quit showbiz

As well as singing, Louise has worked as a TV presenter on shows including So You Think You Can Dance, and also reached the Strictly Come Dancing final in 2016 with her dance partner Kevin Clifton. Louise has spoken out about how the show gave her back her confidence, and after a high-profile divorce from Jamie in 2017, she is now ready to get back out into the limelight as a performer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.