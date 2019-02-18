Peter Andre shares exciting news and says it's a dream come true The Mysterious Girl singer is a man of many talents!

Peter Andre couldn’t contain his excitement on Monday when he heard some exciting news about his debut film, The Inheritance. The Mysterious Girl singer revealed on Instagram that the movie had been nominated for not one, but two Hollywood film awards – the North Hollywood CineFest, and the Beverley Hills Film Festival. Writing next to an image of the announcement, Peter said: "Cannot express how happy I am that my first ever film ‘the inheritance’ is now selected for two Hollywood film festivals. To be nominated like this is more than a dream come true. Thank you to @jhickox@jeff_sherid @derrickcohan @yaara@caitlinalyn and the rest of the team. Bloody wow."

Peter Andre's film, The Inheritance, is up for two nominations

Fans were quick to congratulate Peter, with one writing: "Oh wow! That is fantastic news. Totally awesome news. Keep pinching yourself because it's real baby!" Another said: "Congratulations Peter, you deserve the love and respect." A third added: "Wow this is amazing, well done you." Peter starred in the film as a heroin addict in the short independent film, which was released in 2018. The dad-of-four played the main character, Harry, a once-successful singer who goes down a path of self-destruction. Peter spent time in Los Angeles to film the movie, and revealed at the time that he had got the acting bug.

The singer played heroin addict Harry in the independent film

Writing in his new! magazine column, former pop star Peter admitted: "Although it can be full-on, I can honestly say shooting was an incredible experience. It was intense and very dark. I can't wait to see the edit. Becoming the character took months of preparing and thankfully it paid off. I'll be going back later in the year to film more. In fact, it looks like I'm going to be spending a lot more time in America this year, so I'm lucky to have such a trusting wife and family."

