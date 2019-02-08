EastEnders star Dean Gaffney involved in car crash The soap star managed to walk away unharmed

EastEnders star Dean Gaffney was involved in a terrifying car crash on the M25, it has been confirmed. The actor, 40, who plays Robbie Jackson in the BBC One soap, managed to escape injury after the accident, which took place in the early hours of Friday morning last week. Dean confirmed the reports, telling The Sun he had "a bump". He explained: "There has been a crash which is why I'm driving a hire car."

Dean is best known for playing hapless Robbie in EastEnders; he joined the soap in 1993 before making a return to the Square in 2017. The father-of-two also made brief appearances in 2010 and in 2015 when his on-screen mother Carol Jackson bowed out of the show. His character was best known for his close friendship with his beloved German Shepherd, Wellard, who was killed off in 2008.

Last year, Dean revealed he was worried he would get axed from EastEnders when new boss Kate Oates made huge cast cuts. "Of course Kate will make changes, that's inevitable," he said. "I think you wouldn't be human if you weren't worried when your contract comes up for renewal. Mine doesn't come up for a while, so I'm okay for the moment, but it's squeaky bum time for every actor - no-one is bigger than any show. Elsewhere, Dean has been in a relationship with girlfriend Rebekah Ward, 25, for nearly three years. Dean is also a doting father to twin daughters, Charlotte and Chloe, whom he shares with former long-term partner Sarah Burge.

