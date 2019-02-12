Karen Clifton enjoys snuggle-filled reunion as she returns home following 8-month Strictly stint The Strictly star was reunited with her pet dogs

Following the end of her Strictly Come Dancing commitments, professional dancer Karen Clifton is clearly delighted to be home. The 36-year-old took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a cosy snap of her at home with her pet pooches, and in the caption she wrote: "Home. #theresnoplacelikehome." Karen's boyfriend David Webb was quick to respond to the post, saying: "Looks like delicious food and great company."

The sweet post comes shortly after the opera singer paid Karen a lovely tribute following eight months of hard work on Strictly. Uploading a video on Instagram Stories of the pro dancer taking her final bow and high-fiving fans at the end of the tour, he said: "Stupid proud of this one at the end of a whopper 8 months of @strictlycomedancing2018 & the @strictlycomedancinglive tour, her relentless energy, contagious laughter, passion for her job & her determination is pretty special. #takeabow."

Karen, who had stepped in for Oti Mabuse on the tour, also marked the end of the Strictly series by sharing a similar video on Instagram and telling her followers: "End of tour run!! Thank you to all the fans who support and love us… we couldn't do it without you all." She also admitted she couldn't wait to get home to tuck into some warming tom yum soup and a glass or two of white wine.

Following her split from fellow pro Kevin Clfiton, Strictly star Karen has never looked happier, having found love again with David. In December, Karen told HELLO! that "being in love is a wonderful thing." She explained: "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family. Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

