Emma Willis reveals happiness as she teases 'news to share'

Emma Willis has majorly teased her fans with some upcoming news – writing on her Instagram page on Monday: "Got some news to share with you on Thursday, this is my happy face." What could it be? The photo shows Emma strolling on a beach in the sunshine, and of course, fans were quick to try to guess what she was hinting at. "You’re either Pregnant or Big Brother is coming back," one wrote, while another said: "I think it’s Big Brother news because of what Rylan has just tweeted!!!!"

Intriguingly, Rylan revealed on Tuesday that Big Brother has a new official Twitter account. He wrote: "The new BBUK twitter has landed follow @BigBrotherUK now," causing plenty to post excited comments. "Is this @EmmaWillis announcement?" one wrote.

It's certainly been an exciting year for Emma, since she also recently revealed that she will be returning for a second series of Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, writing on social media: "So happy to announce I’m returning to my lovely little maternity family at Princess Alexandra Hospital. #DeliveringBabies was an emotional and incredibly rewarding experience and I can’t wait to get back there. Pop the kettle on Val!"

Plenty of Emma's celebrity pals have praised the presenter for her work on the docu-series – Jools Oliver recently revealed the show made her very emotional. Sharing a screen-shot of Emma in her NHS uniform, she shared: "Ooo I just LOVE Emma Willis on 'delivering babies' she seems gorgeous and just a wonderful program. I find my heart is in my mouth every time there is a birth! Emotional roller coaster and then I am crying. Gets me every time xxx."

Husband Jamie, 43, was quick to respond and said: "@emmawillisofficial is a true pro and such a nice girl," to which Emma replied: "Cheers Jools... series two is on its way so get your tissues ready again!"