Emma Willis says she’s “broody” for another baby with husband Matt Could they be thinking of having another child?

TV presenter Emma Willis has admitted that working on the TV show, Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, has made her broody for another child. The 42-year-old already has three children - Isabelle, nine, Ace, seven, and Trixie, two, with her Busted star husband Matt, 35.

Talking about the TV series with Fabulous magazine - and about how it made her broody - the former Big Brother host said: “It did! It really made me broody at the beginning – that newborn baby smell, the little noises… But then you do a night shift and you see a woman in the middle of the night with it all hanging out, everything sore, everything tired, babies screaming…”

A still from Emma Willis's W channel TV series

The fly-on-the-wall series saw Emma spend 12 weeks working 12 hour shifts as a maternity care assistant. Speaking about how it made her feel, she said: “Oh, I loved everything about it.

RELATED: Emma Willis' children are all grown up as they enjoy play date with Giovanna Fletcher's sons

"How incredible women’s bodies are, how strong family units are, how amazing the NHS is and the staff who work there tirelessly and don’t get enough praise.”

Emma Willis and husband Matt posing on Instagram from their trip to Lapland

MORE: Emma Willis shows off her impressive abs – and kitchen – in new envy-inducing snap

It has been an emotional year for Emma, with its ups and downs. When Big Brother was axed, she admitted she was angry and upset. But in sweeter news, she and Matt celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary with a romantic vow-renewal ceremony in July, surrounded by their close family and friends. The Busted singer recently opened up about the big day during an interview on Lorraine, telling Christine Lampard: "It was really fun. Stephen Mulhern did the ceremony. It felt like a roasting. I stood there and had the mickey taken out of me for 20 minutes. It was an amazing day."

Loading the player...

VIDE: Watch Emma talk about how she juggles motherhood and her busy life