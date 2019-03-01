Victoria Beckham channels the Queen in new project - see hilarious video So funny!

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has showed off her funny side once again in a video for her new project. The mum-of-four is focusing on her YouTube channel, and kicked things off with a hilarious trailer on Friday morning. "Honestly it beat Titanic to the number one spot in America.." she can be heard telling her hair stylist Ken Paves at the start of the video, referring to her 90s film Spice World. Victoria then starts to explain: "As you know, I'm starting a YouTube channel. I've spent a lot of time really trying to conjure up ideas on what the public really want from me… the Queen's speech, but much, much, much longer. In February rather than December, and with me instead of the Queen." Replying to a bemused interviewer, she continued: "The Queen does one every year right and it's very popular. OK, so I'm going to do any preamble or anything like that, I'm just going to go straight in… Hello friends."

Victoria launched the YouTube channel last month, with a very candid video documenting her globe-trotting lifestyle, giving viewers a glimpse at her hotel room during a recent trip to New York to launch her Reebok collection. The former Spice Girl even admitted that the messy state of her hotel room would drive husband David "crazy"! Speaking to the camera in the video, she says: "You can see why I drive my husband crazy, because he is super-super-tidy. I’m a germophobe, everywhere has got to be super-super-clean, and I mean I will disinfect everywhere, but I am a bit messy. What are you going to do?"

The newest video for her project came after Victoria spent some time on a skiing holiday with David and their daughter Harper. Victoria uploaded a photo of herself with seven-year-old Harper, captioning it: "Special family time after a super busy fashion week x kisses from all of us x VB." She then shared one of herself with David, captioned: "Fun day in the sun!! Kisses from us x [love heart emoji] x VB @davidbeckham x."

