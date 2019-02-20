Victoria Beckham addresses those marriage rumours ahead of 20th wedding anniversary The couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in July

Victoria Beckham has addressed those "nonsense" rumours about her relationship with husband David, and has insisted that the couple are "stronger together" following 20 years of marriage. The 44-year-old fashion designer and the football star are proud parents to their four children - Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven - and are expected to celebrate their milestone anniversary in July. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about their upcoming anniversary, Victoria shared: "We'll probably just celebrate with the kids. David is such a great husband, such a great dad and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want. He really supports me in what I do."

Victoria and David Beckham will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in July

The former Spice Girl - aka Posh Spice - went on to reiterate that their "family unit" is the most important thing in their lives. "We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals," she added. "Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It's all about the family unit." Quizzed about the marital rumours, the mum-of-four replied: "People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal."

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in pictures

Loading the player...

Former England footballer David proposed to the Spice Girls singer in January 1998, following a whirlwind relationship. They tied the knot in Ireland on 4 July 1999. Following almost 20 years of marriage in the public eye, David and Victoria have faced constant speculation about their relationship, something which the fashion designer has previously admitted can be frustrating.

MORE: See Prince Harry and Meghan's heartwarming thank you card after baby announcement