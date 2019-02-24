David and Victoria Beckham take Harper skiing Coolest family on the slopes?

The Beckhams family enjoyed some serious snow this weekend, as David and Victoria took their daughter Harper out on the slopes. Mum-of-four Victoria spent some quality time with her husband and only daughter on Sunday, before sharing some adorable photos of the special ski trip. Victoria uploaded a photo of herself with seven-year-old Harper, captioning it: "Special family time after a super busy fashion week x kisses from all of us x VB." She then shared one of herself with David, captioned: "Fun day in the sun!! Kisses from us x [love heart emoji] x VB @davidbeckham x."

The whole family, of course, looked extremely stylish out on the snow. Fashion designer Victoria kept it cool in an all-black ensemble, finished with white ski boots for a monochrome effect. Harper followed suit, and topped off the look with a pink woollen hat. Fans commented, with one writing: "You look elegant even while skiing," while another said: "I love that you make family a priority given your hectic schedule. So refreshing!"

The Beckhams weren't the only celebrity family out skiing this weekend. Holly Willoughby was another very proud mum on Saturday, as her youngest son Chester learned how to ski. Mum-of-three Holly shared a video of four-year-old Chester skiing down the slopes for the first time, giving fans a rare glimpse of their family life. The video showed Chester confidently trailing behind Holly, who kept looking back to see how her young son was doing. She lovingly captioned the shot: "My final baby is off and skiing or as Chester says...off and key-ing... super proud as he’s only 4... now home for tomorrow’s @dancingonice."