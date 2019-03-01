Princess Eugenie reunites with her wedding dress in special visit to royal exhibition We’re sure it brings back happy memories for the Princess

Princess Eugenie got another special glimpse at her wedding dress on Thursday evening, before the royal wedding exhibition at Windsor Castle opens to the public. The 28-year-old was seen smiling as she looked at the display, which features her stunning Peter Pilotto wedding dress alongside the suit worn by her groom, Jack Brooksbank.

"Last night Princess Eugenie visited Windsor Castle to see the installation of HRH’s & Jack Brooksbank’s wedding outfits," a post shared on The Royal Family Instagram account read. The Princess visited the exhibition with Senior Curator Caroline de Guitat and Head of Exhibitions Theresa-Mary Morton, who are responsible for bringing the exhibition to Windsor Castle.

Princess Eugenie visited the royal wedding exhibition on Thursday

A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank, opens to the public on Friday and also features the maid-of-honour outfit worn by Princess Beatrice, bridesmaids dresses like those worn by Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams’ daughter Teddy, and the dazzling tiara Eugenie borrowed from the Queen.

MORE: Princess Eugenie reveals surprising fact about her wedding tiara

There will even be a special recording from Eugenie herself which has been created for visitors of the exhibition. In it, the 29-year-old talks about the special meaning behind her low-back dress, which she requested so that her scoliosis scar would be visible on her special day.

The exhibition is now open to the public at Windsor Castle

In the message, Eugenie says: "I had always wanted a low back, part of it was showing my scar. I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo. For me it's a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own they are trying to deal with." Eugenie's Peter Pilotto dress also featured meaningful symbols representing her marriage to Jack. These included the White Rose of York, which was interwoven with ivy to mark the couple's marriage and future together.

GALLERY: See the best moments from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.