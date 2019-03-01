Christine McGuinness worries fans after sharing hospital selfie We hope she has a speedy recovery

Christine McGuinness worried fans on Thursday afternoon after posting a selfie from her hospital bed. The 30-year-old - who is married to Paddy McGuinness - uploaded the picture along with the caption: "Please hear me when I say I am very well so please don't worry I just had a little snooze, honestly it wasn’t long enough [emojis]. But whilst I’m lay here, I’ll take a selfie [emoji] and send a little reminder to stay strong. Live, laugh and love every day. Be kind always, you never know what people are dealing with behind their smile." The photo showed Christine wearing an oxygen mask with eyes closed, but giving a thumbs up. She then updated fans on Friday morning, thanking them for their support.

Although the mum-of-three told fans not to worry, they couldn't help but share their concerns and send their well-wishes. One wrote: "Hi Christine, hope you feel better soon, I don’t know if your in due to exhaustion, anxiety but sometimes we all run ourselves down, hope you feel healthy and have more energy soon... xx." Another added: "Hopefully you will be right as rain soon and back to your babies. Xx." The health scare might come as a shock to some, as Christine is known for being a fitness fanatic and sharing her extreme workout videos.

Last month, the model shared an emotional and motivational quote on Instagram on motherhood. She wrote alongside it: "Mamas.. it took me years to realise it’s ok to do something for yourself, in-fact it’s more than ok, it’s bloody fantastic!. Don’t feel guilty, don’t feel selfish! your children, your husband, your partner, mum, dad, brother, sister.. everyone wants you to be happy too! Do something for you, You are more than just a mummy, you are a person too, please look after YOU."

