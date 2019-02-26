Emma Bunton reveals exciting news – and it involves fiancé Jade Jones This is amazing news for all Baby Spice fans

Emma Bunton will be touring the country as Baby Spice this year, but behind-the-scenes the singer has been busy with a project of her own too. On Monday, the mum-of-two announced that she is releasing her fourth solo album – her first in over 12 years – called My Happy Place. All last week, Emma had been building up the news with teaser posts on Instagram, and when she finally revealed the news her followers were thrilled. Taking to the comments, one wrote: "Wow, how amazing," while another said: "Yes! I can't wait!" A third added: "I can't wait for another amazing album from you."

Emma Bunton is releasing a new album and duets with Jade Jones on it

My Happy Place follows Emma's last album, which was released in December 2006 called Life in Mono. The Spice Girl's fiancé Jade Jones features on the album, and the pair duet to You're All I Need To Get By, by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. Pop Star winner Will Young, meanwhile, duets with Emma to Dusty Springfield's I Only Want To Be With You. Emma also duets with Robbie Williams on the album with a new version of Spice Girls classic 2 Become 1. The album – which is available to pre-order and out on 12 April - features eight covers of some of Emma's favourite singles, as well as two new songs, Too Many Teardrops and Baby Please Don't Stop. The video for Baby Please Don't Stop will premiere on Wednesday morning on YouTube.

Emma and Jade got engaged in 2011

It's only natural that Emma would pick Damage singer Jade to feature on her album. The pair have passed on their musical genes to their two young children, with son Tate, seven, particularly following in their footsteps. Last year, the little boy got to sing in a recording studio as part of his birthday present, and impressed Heart Breakfast Radio listeners when Emma played out his cover of Rita Ora's hit song Anywhere. Rita herself was in the studio at the time, and was blown away by Tate's singing abilities.

Emma and Jade celebrated their 20th year together in July last year, and got engaged in 2011. While they are very much committed to spending the rest of their lives together, they are in no rush just now to get married. Emma told Fabulous magazine: "There aren't any plans for a wedding, but we do talk about it. I think because both of us are Aquarius we try and live for the moment, so don't plan things too far ahead. I'm so lucky to have found him."

