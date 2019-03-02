Victoria Beckham reveals painful ski injury Ouch!

Victoria Beckham recently enjoyed a family skiing trip, but she has now revealed an injury she endured during a session on the slopes. The mum-of-four shared a photo on Instagram on Friday which showed a cut above her right eyebrow. She captioned the shot: "Fun on the slopes, but not ideal." Victoria took the selfie while getting a facial by Melanie Grant, who she praised for giving the best facials in LA. She looked refreshed and happy, despite the painful looking cut on her face. The fashion designer then continued to get ready for an evening out.

Victoria joined her husband David for a special night out, to celebrate his new statue at LA Galaxy. She shared a candid photo of the pair enjoying the event, captioning it: "Amazing night tonight with @lagalaxy @j_corden celebrating @davidbeckham the first statue in the MLS! We are all so proud x kisses x." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, saying how beautiful they looked together.

The injury happened last weekend, when Victoria took her family on the trip. The former Spice Girl spent some quality time with David and their daughter Harper on Sunday, before sharing some adorable photos of the special ski holiday. Victoria uploaded a photo of herself with seven-year-old Harper, captioning it: "Special family time after a super busy fashion week x kisses from all of us x VB." She then shared one of herself with David, captioned: "Fun day in the sun!! Kisses from us x [love heart emoji] x VB @davidbeckham x."

