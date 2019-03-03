Holly Willoughby posts rare photo with glam mum – and they could be sisters The This Morning host is very close to her mum

Holly Willoughby had a starring role on Saturday night as she presented the naming ceremony for cruise ship MSC Bellisimo. And while the This Morning host was joined by a host of celebrities, including Hollywood icon Sophia Loren, the star had one very special person by her side all night – her mum Lynne. The star shared a gorgeous photo of the pair together on the ship ahead of the event, and her followers couldn’t get over how much the pair looked alike, and how glamorous her mother looked. Piers Morgan wrote in the comments section: "Sister, surely?" while Spice Girl Emma Bunton added: "So gorgeous!"

Holly Willoughby and her mum Lynne

The Celebrity Juice star looked stunning on the night, dressed in a strapless tulle gown by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. The black and white design featured a sweetheart neckline and floor-length skirt, and is part of the brand's Spring 2019 Ready to Wear collection. What's more, Holly's dress is still available to buy on the designer's website – but you may have to save for a while, as it comes with a £2,500 price tag.

Holly hosted the MSC Bellisima naming ceremony

The ship's naming ceremony was also attended by Loose Women panellist Carole McGiffin, and TV presenters Lisa Maxwell and Kate Thornton – who told HELLO! that she was there to support Holly on her big night presenting. "Not that she needs it," she added. Holly was also joined by Hollywood icon Sophia Loren, who she couldn’t wait to meet. "I'm looking forward to seeing her tonight," the star told HELLO! as she praised Sophia's fashion sense. Nile Rogers, Andrea Bocelli and Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland in the ITV soap were also in attendance.

It's only natural Holly chose to take her mum with her on Saturday for her big night. The TV star is extremely close to her, and has previously spoken out about wanting to be just as good of a mum to her three children as Lynne is to her. She also goes to her mum for advice, telling The Mirror: "I still run everything past her. If I'm about to buy a pair of shoes, I'll go, 'Mum, do you think I should be doing this?' It's silly. I'm a fully grown woman, of course I can buy shoes. But I still like to talk to her about everything."

Holly's rise to stardom

