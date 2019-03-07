Luke Perry's son breaks silence on dad's death with emotional statement Jack posted a photo from his childhood

Luke Perry's family have been mourning the actor's death in private, but on Wednesday, Luke's son shared his grief with the public as he took to Instagram to post a childhood photo. Jack, a professional wrestler, touchingly wrote: "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be."

Jack continued: "I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for. I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad."

Jack's emotional post came shortly after his sister Sophie also paid tribute to their father on Instagram. The humanitarian, who cut short her charity trip to Malawi so that she could be by her dad's side in California, thanked fans for their love and support.

She added: "I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

Tributes from fans and Luke's celebrity friends have been pouring in following the sad announcement of the actor's death on Monday. Luke died aged 52 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, his fiancée and other close family members and friends. The Riverdale star had suffered a stroke at home just days earlier.

