Riverdale cast pay tribute to Luke Perry Luke's Riverdale co-stars took to social media to pay tribute

The world was shocked by the news that 90210 star Luke Perry hadpassed away on Monday following a massive stroke on Monday. He was 52. While he was perhaps best known for his role as Dylan McKay in the popular teen drama, he was also starring in Riverdale as Fred Andrews at the time of his death, and the cast of the popular Netflix show has since taken to social media to pay tribute to the late star.

Luke Perry and his on-screen son, KJ Apa

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty in the show, posted a sweet poem following his death, just days after she had posted a photo of herself with the actor while wishing him a speedy recovery. The poem read: "It's strange to see the world move on. When someone you love gets taken from you. And the small circumference surrounding you is stuck. Frozen in a moment." The official writer's room Twitter account for Riverdale wrote: "Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend."

Madchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper, posted a statement on Twitter which read: "I'm absolutely heartbroken of the news that we lost someone so incredibly special. Luke had become a dear friend. We laughed. We cried. We shared our showbiz war stories. We shared how proud we are as parents… I'm so thankful for the time that we had together."

The Riverdale cast paid tribute to Luke

Luke's family confirmed that sad news that he had passed away just days after suffering a stroke with a statement which read: "He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."

