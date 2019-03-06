Luke Perry's daughter issues heart-wrenching statement following dad's death Sophie shared a beautiful photo on Instagram

Luke Perry's daughter Sophie has broken her silence following the tragic death of her father. The humanitarian, who cut short her charity trip to Malawi so that she could be by her dad's side, took to Instagram to post a heart-wrenching statement. Alongside a beautiful photo of herself and the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, she wrote: "A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support."

Sophie continued: "I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

Sophie shared a lovely photo with her dad on Instagram

Tributes from fans and Luke's celebrity friends have been pouring in following the sad announcement of the actor's death on Monday. Luke died aged 52 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, his fiancée and other close family members and friends. The Riverdale star had suffered a stroke at home just days earlier.

MORE: Prince Harry hints how many children he wants with Meghan

Loading the player...

His Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald wrote on Twitter: "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family." Meanwhile, Luke's 90210 co-star Ian Zeiring added: "Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind."

MORE: Kate and Meghan unite to honour Prince Charles - see best photos

Kristy Swanson – who starred alongside Luke in the original Buffy: The Vampire Slayer film – also wrote: "I abruptly woke at 4:30am thinking about you Luke & I couldn't go back to sleep, then 5 hours later I hear you are gone. The tears won't stop & they never ever will. You were that guy, that forever friend, we always had each others back & I will always remember you this way..."

Make sure you never miss a CELEBRITY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.