The Voice singer Janice Freeman dies aged 33 – cause of death revealed

Janice Freeman, a contestant on The Voice, has sadly passed away aged 33. Her family announced her death on Instagram, revealing that Janice died of an "extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that travelled to her heart". Her husband Dion performed CPR until the ambulance arrived, but Janice, who starred on the 2017 series of the American talent show, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Her family's statement read: "A survivor and fighter, and a beautiful force in this world, Janice gained notoriety through her success on NBC's The Voice as a member of Miley Cyrus's team. Her story inspired fans nationwide, having successfully battled cervical cancer and living her life to the fullest while fighting lupus."

The statement continued: "Her friends and family greatly appreciate your prayers, calls, and texts during this time, and ask that they be given space to remember everything that Janice was to them as they process and mourn her loss. She is survived by her husband Dion, daughter Hannah, her mother Janice, brothers and sisters, and many extended family."

Janice, a fan favourite, was part of Miley Cyrus's team in season 13 of The Voice. She made it to the top 11 in the show. Janice and Miley remained firm friends after the series, with the Wrecking Ball star even paying for a security deposit and six months' rent on an apartment for Janice's family. Miley paid tribute to the late singer, sharing a photo of a rainbow on a cloudy day. "Thank you @janicefreeman… for everything. This represents you perfectly."

Jennifer Hudson also posted a video from Janice's audition on The Voice and wrote on Instagram: "@janicefreeman the voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all! My heart and prayers go out to @janicefreeman daughter and family! @mileycyrus @nbcthevoice #ripjanicefreeman."

