What is Kelly Hoppen's net worth? Celebrity Apprentice star's fortune revealed Here's everything you need to know about the British interior designer

Kelly Hoppen may be known for her appearance on Dragons' Den, but the British interior designer is set to bring some glamour on Celebrity Apprentice. But how much is she worth? The 59-year-old will join the likes of Amanda Holden, Ayda Williams and Richard Arnold in this year's Comic Relief special in order to raise as much money as possible for the global organisation.

Who is Kelly Hoppen?

Kelly - full name Kelly Elaine Hoppen - was born born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1959. She will celebrate her 60th birthday in July. The TV star began her career at 16 when she was given the opportunity to design a family friend's kitchen. She went on to design for a number of celebrities, including David and Victoria Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Kelly's career and how much she is worth

Since becoming a mogul in interior design, Kelly has worked all over the world. She has also designed yachts and planes as well as hotels, restaurants and homes. She is now the proprietor of Kelly Hoppen Interiors. Following the success of her work, Kelly went on to publish nine design books. In 1997, the designer received much critical acclaim and recognition following the publication of her first book, East Meets West. According to Spear's Magazine, Kelly has an estimated net worth of £50million.

Loading the player...

TV appearances

In 2011, Kelly made her presenting debut on Channel 5 on a show called Superior Interiors with Kelly Hoppen. Two years later, she became a dragon on BBC Two's Dragons' Den. The TV star has since appeared on BBC Two's The Great Interior Design Challenge as a judge and in 2016, she had a cameo in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

It was recently announced that Kelly will take part in Celebrity Apprentice, which the series returns in March. Speaking about appearing on the show, Kelly said in a statement: "It's amazing to be on a team with such strong, powerful women, raising money for an incredible cause. All I can say is, watch out Lord Sugar, here come the girls!"