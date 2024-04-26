Giovanni Pernice publicly declares his love for new girlfriend with intimate photo

Giovanni Pernice shared a heartfelt declaration of love for his new girlfriend, Molly Brown, who celebrated her birthday on Friday.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 33, looked more loved-up than ever in a romantic photo beside his beloved. Molly looked stunning in the photo wearing a nude spangled ensemble.

Giovanni looked more than loved-up than ever alongside Molly

"Happy bday to my beautiful!! TMABWAW. I love you!" he wrote alongside the romantic tribute.

As for her hair, the model wore her vibrant blond tresses in bombshell curls as she cuddled into her beau. Her flawless makeup look was comprised of fluttery lashes, warm bronzer and nude lipstick. She also added a pair of silver hoops to complete her look.

Giovanni and his girlfriend were first linked in February

Meanwhile, Giovanni looked incredibly slick wearing a khaki green jacket and crisp white shirt. Molly quickly replied to the touching tribute, writing: "Love of my life. Thank you baby. TMABW."

The couple recently sparked engagement rumours after Molly was pictured leaving his show, Let Me Entertain You, wearing a dazzling ring on her finger. But a spokesperson for the dancer has told the MailOnline they are not engaged earlier this week.

Molly and Giovanni were first linked in February when they were pictured enjoying a loved-up date night together.

© Photo: BBC Giovanni and Jowita dancing together

The pair were pictured in a glamorous restaurant, in matching black outfits as they posed for the camera. Giovanni shared the photo on his Instagram Stories, writing the words: "Amore Mio," which translates into, "my love".

Despite their loved-up display, just weeks later in March, the couple appeared to have parted ways after the photo was deleted and they unfollowed each other on social media.

Before meeting his stunning new girlfriend, the Italian hunk was reportedly dating fellow Strictly star Jowita Przystal, who won the 2022 series of the show with Hamza Yassin.

The former couple were believed to have developed a romance during their time on the show together and were captured holding hands in romantic photos at the time.

Prior to that, Giovanni dated Love Island star Maura Higgins for four months. The couple parted ways in October 2021.