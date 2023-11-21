Exclusive: Kelly Hoppen opens up about devastating cancer diagnosis and how it changed her life

Series two of In A Good Place has arrived, and host Rosie Nixon's first guest for the new series is famed interior designer Kelly Hoppen.

After starting her career as an interior designer quite literally in her bedroom as a young girl, her work ethic has seen her brand grow to become a global empire, not to mention the slew of A-List clients she has accumulated along the way which include the likes of Boy George, the Beckhams, and Gwyneth Paltrow. In this candid chat, Kelly reveals all the details of working alongside those aforementioned names, why she has absolutely no desire to retire, as well as why she refuses to be defined by her age.

Kelly's world was turned upside down in 2022 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery to completely remove the cancerous cells.

Despite knowing that her mother had breast cancer, Kelly revealed her regret at failing to attend mammogram appointments for years and why she very nearly didn't make the appointment that was to discover the disease. A cancer diagnosis is a huge life-reset moment and in this powerful conversation, Kelly reveals the ways in which it has changed her life.

This recording is incredibly powerful and will hopefully leave you feeling inspired.

Listen to all episodes of the In A Good Place podcast here