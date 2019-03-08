Strictly's Janette Manrara goes on special date night - without Aljaz Skorjanec They enjoyed a bottle of bubbles

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara enjoyed a very special date night on Thursday night, and it wasn't with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The 35-year-old professional dancer reunited with her most recent Strictly dance partner Dr Ranj Singh for a Champagne celebration. Taking to Instagram Stories, the star wrote videoed herself before revealing her date, saying: "So I'm on a very special date tonight, and no - it's not Aljaz.. It's, yay, Ranjy!" The friends then spent the night sipping bubbles and taking selfies while catching up. Dr Ranj also posted a photo of the reunion, with the caption: "Love you @jmanrara #teamraja." Janette replied to the sweet snap, writing: "Love you more!"

Janette had spent the day with Aljaz rehearsing for their Remembering The Movies tour. The couple - who married in 2017 - will start touring on 21 March with their film inspired show. Earlier this year, Aljaz and Janette opened their hearts about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette. "So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

It was confirmed earlier this week that Janette and Aljaz will be returning to the next series of Strictly, alongside most of the other cast members from 2018 - except from Pasha Kovalev, who announced his departure from the show earlier this year.

